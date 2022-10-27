Motorcycle rider left with serious injuries after Toronto crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider has serious injuries after a crash in Toronto on Thursday, police say.

In a tweet issued at 6:24 p.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East for reports of a collision.

Police said a crash took place involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries and the other driver remained on scene, according to police.

