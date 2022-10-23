Menu

Traffic

Motorcycle rider in hospital after Etobicoke crash Saturday evening

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 23, 2022 11:00 am
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital after a collision in Toronto on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Royal York Road and The Queensway for reports of a collision at around 6:33 p.m. on Saturday.

Motorcyclist dies after being thrown under bus in collision: Toronto police

A motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to police. Its rider was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult patient to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Toronto PoliceTPSToronto ParamedicsMotorcycle CrashToronto CollisionThe QueenswayRoyal York Road
