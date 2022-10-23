Motorcycle rider in hospital after Etobicoke crash Saturday evening

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital after a collision in Toronto on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Royal York Road and The Queensway for reports of a collision at around 6:33 p.m. on Saturday.

A motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to police. Its rider was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported an adult patient to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

COLLISION:

Royal York Rd + The Queensway

6:33pm

– MC + Vehicle involved

– Unknown injuries

– Police are on scene

– MC rider is being transported to hospital by emergency run @TorontoMedics

ROAD CLOSURES: The intersection is closed#GO2057432

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 22, 2022