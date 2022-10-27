Regina driver enters construction site, drives into excavation pit

Regina police were called on Wednesday, Oct. 26, to a vehicle incident at a construction site.
A lone male driver ignored road closure signage and drove his vehicle into an open excavation pit.
When police arrived, EMS and Regina Fire were on scene along with City crews who had been on site repairing a water main.
The male driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The driver has since been charged with failing to obey the instructions of a traffic control device.
