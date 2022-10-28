The Creepy Doll Museum returns to Peterborough

Chances are there is something that really gives you the creeps, maybe the dark. Clowns are always a classic or how about that old doll at grandma’s house? How about more than 100 old dolls?

The Creepy Doll Museum is back in Peterborough, Ont., on display Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Theatre on King.

“It started off as a smaller collection, but it has grown over the years through donations and just whatever we find and now there is well over 100,” said museum co-founder, Kathryn Bahun.

It all started with a doll purchased from a yard sale and gifted from Bahun to friend Ben Hatcher, then the idea for The Creepy Doll Musuem was born, first opened to the public back in 2019.

“Everyone who shows up has pretty much loved the experience and the crowds keep growing every year,” said Bahun.

So why creepy dolls?

“I love their faces,” said Bahun. “I like the cloudy eyes, the cracks in the neck, all the things that would make someone not want that doll are what make me want to get that doll and give it a good home.”

“What I like best is that they all stay at Katryn’s house year-round,” Hatcher said with a laugh.

“I do love the complexity of the creepiness and the complexity involved,” he added. “We have biographies for each of the dolls that are sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes creepy, that are all written by local authors so there are a lot of different things going on and a lot of fun to be had.”

Some dolls with creepier origin stories than others, like Jasmine for example, the museum mascot, an old cracked and eyeless doll who was discovered in a deep freezer. Or Arturo, a doll discovered in a lock box at Trent Valley Archives.

Are any of them haunted? Depends on who you ask.

“I don’t think any of them are haunted,” said Bahun. “If any of them are, nothing has ever happened because they are just treated so well in my house, they have no reason to cause problems.”

Hatcher isn’t convinced.

“I do think they are haunted,” he said. “There are a couple in particular that really stand out and we have had a woman come through the museum to feel the energies and she pointed out a few of them that really project some evil energies.”

And museum visitors can have their say on who is the best, or creepiest, just stop by the show and vote for your (least) favourite. This year the dolls went out of town too, on display in Prince Edward County, where they had more than 200 admirers.

“The reactions from people are laughter, creepiness, surprise and we have people that come year after year, so they have perfect attendance,” he said.

“It is all ages, so little kids come and they like the dolls, seniors come because there is a lot of reminiscing to be done with dolls that are familiar to them and a surprising number of people come on dates. So hopefully they get married and invite us and the dolls to their future wedding.”

Tickets for the museum are $10 or pay what you can. See you there, if you dare…