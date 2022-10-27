1 person in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Whitby, Ont. motel, police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Whitby, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing at Motel 6 on Consumers Road in Whitby on Thursday.

Police said the victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

One man is in custody, police said.

Officers said to expect a large police presence in the area.

Police are on scene investigating a stabbing at Motel 6 at 165 Consumers Road,Whitby. The victim has been transported to a Toronto area trauma center in life threatening condition. One male is in custody. Further to follow….. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) October 27, 2022