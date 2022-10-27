1 person in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Whitby, Ont. motel, police say

One person has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Whitby, Ont., police say.
In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing at Motel 6 on Consumers Road in Whitby on Thursday.
Police said the victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
One man is in custody, police said.
Officers said to expect a large police presence in the area.
