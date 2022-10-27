Menu

Crime

1 person in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Whitby, Ont. motel, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 5:44 pm
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

One person has been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Whitby, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Durham Regional Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing at Motel 6 on Consumers Road in Whitby on Thursday.

Read more: Man dies in stabbing in chaotic Ajax, Ont. night, police say

Police said the victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

One man is in custody, police said.

Officers said to expect a large police presence in the area.

