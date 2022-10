Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after an overnight homicide in Ajax, Ont.

In a tweet at 7:21 a.m. on Saturday, Durham Regional Police said they were on the way to the scene of an overnight stabbing at 570 Westney Rd. S.

Later, at 8:45 a.m., police tweeted a photo of a forensic van at the location and said investigators were probing the region’s 11th homicide of the year.

Homicide investigators are currently on scene investigating Durham's 11th homicide of the year.

