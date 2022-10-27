Menu

Canada

Police chiefs urge Ottawa not to rely on forces to oversee gun buyback program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2022 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds to introduce gun buyback program, say it is working to capture any new assault weapons entering market: Mendicino'
Feds to introduce gun buyback program, say it is working to capture any new assault weapons entering market: Mendicino
WATCH: Feds to introduce gun buyback program, say it is working to capture any new assault weapons entering market - Mendicino – May 30, 2022

Canadian police chiefs are urging the federal government not to rely on resource-strapped police forces to carry out a planned gun buyback.

Two years ago, the government announced a ban on over 1,500 models and variants of what it considers assault-style firearms, such as the AR-15.

The Liberals plan a mandatory buyback program to offer compensation to affected owners and businesses.

Read more: Gun control advocates say Canadians must choose between hobbies and children’s lives

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, appearing at a House of Commons committee on behalf of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, says the buyback will be an administrative process involving a massive amount of work.

Bray told MPs that police are already overstretched and lack the resources to administer the buyback program.

Story continues below advertisement

He suggested that another organization, or courier services, be enlisted to help people turn in their firearms.

Gun ViolenceGun Crimecanada gun violencegun violence canadagun buyback programgun buybackgun buyback canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press

