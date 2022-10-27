Police chiefs urge Ottawa not to rely on forces to oversee gun buyback program

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian police chiefs are urging the federal government not to rely on resource-strapped police forces to carry out a planned gun buyback.

Two years ago, the government announced a ban on over 1,500 models and variants of what it considers assault-style firearms, such as the AR-15.

The Liberals plan a mandatory buyback program to offer compensation to affected owners and businesses.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, appearing at a House of Commons committee on behalf of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, says the buyback will be an administrative process involving a massive amount of work.

Bray told MPs that police are already overstretched and lack the resources to administer the buyback program.

He suggested that another organization, or courier services, be enlisted to help people turn in their firearms.