Canada

Gun control advocates say Canadians must choose between hobbies and children’s lives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 7:47 pm
Public safety minister defends new gun import ban
Global News’ Tracy Tong sits down with federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to discuss the impacts of the Canadian government’s new gun control legislation. – Aug 12, 2022

An umbrella group of gun-control advocates says any exceptions to the federal handgun freeze should be very narrowly defined.

Wendy Cukier of the Coalition for Gun Control told the House of Commons public safety committee today it is important that exemptions do not become the rule.

Read more: Saskatchewan opposes handgun freeze, saying it will not reduce crime

The Liberal government has enacted a regulatory freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns, in order to help stem firearm-related violence — measures that will be reinforced through legislation.

The legislation would allow elite sport shooters to continue to buy handguns — an exemption some want expanded to include a wider range of recreational shooters.

Representatives of the International Practical Shooting Confederation are asking MPs to broaden the exemption to include participants in their competitions.

Cukier told MPs studying the firearms legislation that it comes down to a stark choice between hobbies and children’s lives.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

