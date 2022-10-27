Fireworks are a Halloween tradition in B.C., but many cities regulate them

Send this page to someone via email

On Halloween, many residents in British Columbia bring out the fireworks.

Experts say the practice likely emerged from a combination of the British tradition of Guy Fawkes Night, and the use of pyrotechnics on various Chinese festivals.

Sabina Magliocco, a folklorist and an anthropology professor at the University of British Columbia, says the tradition could be traced back to Guy Fawkes Night, which was brought to the province by immigrants from England.

Guy Fawkes Night, also known as Fireworks Night, marks the anniversary of the discovery of a plot to blow up the House of Parliament in London in 1605.

Magliocco says the British tradition likely got mashed up with North American Halloween mischief culture, granting the West Coast a unique Halloween experience.

Vancouver artist and historian Michael Kulckner says a century ago, Chinese Canadian merchants would celebrate Lunar New Year with firecrackers and parades, and they brought those traditions to the wider community.

While some cities permit fireworks on Halloween night, many municipalities across the province have banned their use, including Vancouver, Kelowna, Coquitlam, Kamloops and Surrey.

Here is a list of how some B.C. municipalities deal with fireworks:

Vancouver

The sale and use of fireworks by the general public are no longer permitted in Vancouver, the city said. While fireworks may continue at community events such as Diwali, they may only be discharged by a certified firework technician.

West Vancouver and North Vancouver District

Halloween fireworks require a permit, which costs $5, and fireworks may only be set off on the evening of Oct. 31.

Burnaby

The city allows low-hazard fireworks to be set off on private property on Oct. 31 with the consent of the owner of the property. Setting off fireworks on public property may only be done as part of a special event, and requires a permit from the fire chief.

New Westminster

Low-hazard fireworks may only be set off on private property on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. until Nov. 1 at 12:01 a.m. Setting off fireworks on public property requires written permission from the city’s Director of Fire and Rescue Services.

Richmond

Fireworks are illegal in Richmond and people aren’t allowed to own, sell or light them without a permit, which requires two weeks of processing time.

Coquitlam

It is illegal to sell, buy or use firecrackers in Coquitlam. Setting off fireworks is also prohibited unless the user has a permit from the Coquitlam Fire Rescue Department.

Port Coquitlam

The sale of fireworks is banned. They can be set off under certain conditions, including when a permit is obtained for an event.

Delta

It’s illegal to sell, purchase or process fireworks in the city unless you hold a permit from the Delta Fire Department. It takes at least 10 days to process the permit.

Surrey

The sale and use of fireworks are prohibited in the city, except with a permit from its fire department. Permits are generally held by certified fireworks technicians who have received specialized training and the issuance of such a permit is rare.

Township of Langley

Permits are required for the sale, possession, or transportation of fireworks and applicants need proof of a valid fireworks supervisor’s certificate issued by Natural Resources Canada, a business license and a permit fee of $1,500 for sales.

Chilliwack

Possession and discharge of consumer fireworks and firecrackers are prohibited at all times.

Kamloops

Fireworks won’t be allowed this year because of drought conditions.

Kelowna

Fireworks are illegal without a permit. Permits can only be obtained by licensed professionals. Residents can be fined up to $500 per occurrence for illegal use.

Prince George

The city charges $23 for a one-time fireworks event and asks a series of questions, including what safety precautions the person will take during use, that they only are used on private property and that an extinguishing agent is on hand.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.