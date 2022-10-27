Tanker hauling beef fat falls into Kingston, Ont. area lake

Send this page to someone via email

Residents were seen checking out the damage on Buck Lake early Thursday morning, the day after a tanker truck hauling edible beef fat rolled into the body of water.

The truck was driving on Perth Road near Hilltop Lane Wednesday when it fell into the western basin of Buck Lake in Frontenac Township, Ont.

The Ministry of Environment assessed the damage that same day, along with any possible environmental concerns.

None of the beef fat leaked into the water, but officials say some of the diesel fuel did.

The local fire department placed a boom at the culvert and additional booms have been placed in the lake around the tanker to contain the spilled diesel.

“An environmental clean-up contractor was at the site on Wednesday and emptied as much of the contents of the tanker as possible, removed debris from the area, and removed some of the spilled diesel from the lake,” a Ministry of Environment official told Global News via email.

The tanker is expected to be removed from the lake on Saturday. Containment measures will remain in place around the tanker until it can be removed.