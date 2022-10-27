Driver faces impaired charge after being found asleep at the wheel: OPP

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing several charges after police found him asleep at the wheel early Thursday.
Police say they found a vehicle pulled over on Highway 401 westbound near Lansdowne with the driver unresponsive.
Police were able to wake up the driver, found he had consumed alcohol, then arrested him.
Douglas Whaley, 47, of Kingston, is facing two impaired driving charges and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
He was released from custody and will appear in a Brockville courtroom on Nov. 18.
