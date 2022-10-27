Menu

Canada

Driver faces impaired charge after being found asleep at the wheel: OPP

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 9:27 am
A Kingston man was allegedly found to be drunk, and asleep at the wheel on the side of the 401 near Lansdowne. View image in full screen
A Kingston man was allegedly found to be drunk, and asleep at the wheel on the side of the 401 near Lansdowne. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing several charges after police found him asleep at the wheel early Thursday.

Police say they found a vehicle pulled over on Highway 401 westbound near Lansdowne with the driver unresponsive.

Read more: Kingston police run deficit for first 9 months of 2022

Police were able to wake up the driver, found he had consumed alcohol, then arrested him.

Douglas Whaley, 47, of Kingston, is facing two impaired driving charges and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and will appear in a Brockville courtroom on Nov. 18.

Click to play video: 'KHSC warns of hospital capacity strain over homecoming weekend'
KHSC warns of hospital capacity strain over homecoming weekend
