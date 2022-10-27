Habitat for humanity unveils new homes in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of families will officially move into their habitat for humanity homes in Kingston, Ont. this week.

The townhomes were built in the city’s east end as part of habitat’s latest project.

They were built using a variety of eco-friendly products, donated labour and materials, and most importantly, the families themselves logged long hours helping their homes become a reality.

Part of the project was a home financing partnership aimed at getting people into homes during a tumultuous time in the housing market.

“Honestly, up until I got here today, I didn’t believe this was happening,” said homeowner Courtney Larocque.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every day I said, ‘I’m not going to believe it until I see the keys in my hand,’ but we’re here today and we’re really excited and looking forward to the next chapter in our lives in our new home.”