Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Habitat for humanity unveils new homes in Kingston, Ont.

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 9:25 am
Two families moved into their new habitat for humanity homes in Kingston, Ont. this week. View image in full screen
Two families moved into their new habitat for humanity homes in Kingston, Ont. this week. Global News

A pair of families will officially move into their habitat for humanity homes in Kingston, Ont. this week.

The townhomes were built in the city’s east end as part of habitat’s latest project.

They were built using a variety of eco-friendly products, donated labour and materials, and most importantly, the families themselves logged long hours helping their homes become a reality.

Read more: Kingston, Ont., council candidate considering seeking recount

Part of the project was a home financing partnership aimed at getting people into homes during a tumultuous time in the housing market.

Trending Now

“Honestly, up until I got here today, I didn’t believe this was happening,” said homeowner Courtney Larocque.

Story continues below advertisement

“Every day I said, ‘I’m not going to believe it until I see the keys in my hand,’ but we’re here today and we’re really excited and looking forward to the next chapter in our lives in our new home.”

Click to play video: 'Who’s responsible for low voter turnout in Ontario?'
Who’s responsible for low voter turnout in Ontario?

 

OntarioygkHousingHomeHabitat For Humanityhousing shortageNew Homecourtney larocque
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers