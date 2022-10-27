Waterloo Regional Police introduce Mark Crowell as new chief

Waterloo Regional Police announced Thursday morning that Mark Crowell has been promoted to be the new police chief.
Crowell, who previously served as deputy chief, has been with the service since 2001.
Former chief Bryan Larkin announced that he was leaving the position back in April after leading the service since 2014, having come over from Guelph where he held the same role.
The police services board would later hire executive search firm Boyden Canada to find a replacement for Larkin.
