Canada

Waterloo Regional Police introduce Mark Crowell as new chief

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 10:02 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police announced Thursday morning that Mark Crowell has been promoted to be the new police chief.

Crowell, who previously served as deputy chief, has been with the service since 2001.

Read more: Waterloo police name interim replacement for Chief Bryan Larkin

Former chief Bryan Larkin announced that he was leaving the position back in April after leading the service since 2014, having come over from Guelph where he held the same role.

The police services board would later hire executive search firm Boyden Canada to find a replacement for Larkin.

Read more: Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin announces retirement

Larkin’s last day in charge was on July 3, with Staff Superintendent John Goodman filling his shoes until a replacement was found.
Goodman will continue to serve as chief until Crowell is officially sworn in on Nov. 24.
More to follow…
