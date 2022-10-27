Waterloo Regional Police introduce Mark Crowell as new chief

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police announced Thursday morning that Mark Crowell has been promoted to be the new police chief.

Crowell, who previously served as deputy chief, has been with the service since 2001.

Former chief Bryan Larkin announced that he was leaving the position back in April after leading the service since 2014, having come over from Guelph where he held the same role.

The police services board would later hire executive search firm Boyden Canada to find a replacement for Larkin.

Read more: Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin announces retirement

Story continues below advertisement

Larkin’s last day in charge was on July 3, with Staff Superintendent John Goodman filling his shoes until a replacement was found.

Goodman will continue to serve as chief until Crowell is officially sworn in on Nov. 24.

More to follow…