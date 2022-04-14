Waterloo Police Chief Bryan Larkin announces retirement

Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says he is retiring after 31 years in uniform and nearly eight years as top cop.

The service released a statement on Thursday afternoon but gave no clear indication as to when Larkin’s last day would be.

“It has been a true honour to lead this organization over the past eight years and serve beside the incredible members who commit themselves each and every day to public safety,” Larkin said in the statement.

“As I reflect on my career, I am reminded of the sacrifices made by every member who took an oath to serve this community. I am also reminded of the success achieved through those sacrifices and am immensely proud and thankful for every member’s leadership and dedication.”

Story continues below advertisement

Larkin spent 20 years with the service before heading to Guelph to serve as deputy police chief and then chief before returning coming back to lead the Waterloo police service in August 2014.

The statement went on to highlight some of Larkin’s achievements including his volunteer work with various national and provincial policing organizations such as the International, Canadian and Ontario Associations of Chiefs of Police.

He also serves as a member of the United Way Board of Directors and is a governor with the Canadian Guyanese Congress.

1:27 Mark Saunders running for Tories in upcoming provincial election Mark Saunders running for Tories in upcoming provincial election – Mar 22, 2022

In 2013, he was recognized for his longstanding commitment to community volunteerism and for his leadership within the OACP and was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal. In September 2016, he was invested as a Member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces by his Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston and, in July 2020, was advanced to Officer within the Order.

Story continues below advertisement

“While this was not an easy decision, it was the right decision. I leave this incredible organization confident in the leadership and guidance of others to continue successfully moving the service forward to meet the growing needs of the community,” Larkin said.

Karen Redman, chair of the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board, thanked Larkin for his dedication and service.

“His leadership, vision, and passion for policing have been essential for the growth of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, as well as countless community organizations and aspiring leaders. We congratulate him on a legacy of excellence and wish him well in his future endeavours,” she said.

Waterloo police said Larkin will work with the police board on a transition date and an interim police chief will be named ahead of his departure.

Waterloo Regional Police Chief announces retirement. “It has been a true honour to lead this organization and serve beside the incredible members who commit themselves each and every day to public safety and wellness.” – Chief Larkin Details here: https://t.co/moyvgfoNmQ pic.twitter.com/2AITvCeWSs — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Thank you Chief Bryan Larkin on your years of dedicated public service, to @RegionWaterloo and International, National & Provincial policing organizations. It has been a privilege serving with you. #HappyRetirement @WRPSToday #Cbridge — Kathryn McGarry (@Kathryn_McGarry) April 14, 2022