Canada

Strike averted as union for some GO Transit employees looks at new deal: memo

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 7:46 am
A pair of GO Trains travelling beside the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Ont., February 18, 2018. View image in full screen
A pair of GO Trains travelling beside the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, Ont., February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

A strike set for the end of the month has been temporarily averted as the union representing some Metrolinx workers considers a new deal, according to a memo obtained by Global News.

In the memo, 2,2000 members from the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 will be presented with a tentative agreement on Nov. 1.

A strike was set for Oct. 31, but the memo indicated that a strike will not take place due to the new agreement.

Earlier in October, the union voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike at the end of the month “if necessary.”

Union for some Metrolinx workers votes in favour of Oct. 31 strike deadline

ATU Local 1587 represents all GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office professionals.

Story continues below advertisement

President Rob Cormier previously said the union’s key issues include job security and job safety relating to hiring contract workers from outside companies.

Negotiations with Metrolinx began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1.

“This is a positive development and good news for our ATU employees and our customers. Trains and buses will continue to operate as scheduled,” said COO Martin Gallagher with Metrolinx.

— with files from The Canadian Press

