Police investigate armed carjacking reported at Scarborough gas station

Toronto police say they are investigating an armed carjacking reported at a gas station in Scarborough on Wednesday night.
Police said officers were called to Morningside Avenue and Military Trail at around 9:22 p.m. A Husky gas station sits at the corner of that intersection.
Investigators said they confirmed there was a carjacking and that a male suspect was involved.
A firearm was also seen, police said.
There were no reported injuries.
Police say they are looking for witnesses or dashcam footage.
