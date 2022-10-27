Police investigate armed carjacking reported at Scarborough gas station

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they are investigating an armed carjacking reported at a gas station in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to Morningside Avenue and Military Trail at around 9:22 p.m. A Husky gas station sits at the corner of that intersection.

Investigators said they confirmed there was a carjacking and that a male suspect was involved.

A firearm was also seen, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say they are looking for witnesses or dashcam footage.

CARJACKING:

Morningside Ave & Military Trail

– reports of a carjacking

– police o/s

– confirmed carjacking

– a male suspect involved, firearm seen

– vehicle stolen

– no reported injuries#GO2087689

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 27, 2022