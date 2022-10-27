Menu

Crime

Police investigate armed carjacking reported at Scarborough gas station

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 6:59 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto police say they are investigating an armed carjacking reported at a gas station in Scarborough on Wednesday night.

Police said officers were called to Morningside Avenue and Military Trail at around 9:22 p.m. A Husky gas station sits at the corner of that intersection.

Investigators said they confirmed there was a carjacking and that a male suspect was involved.

A firearm was also seen, police said.

Read more: Police search for 3 suspects after Toronto carjacking

There were no reported injuries.

Trending Now

Police say they are looking for witnesses or dashcam footage.

