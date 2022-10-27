SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Philadelphia travels to Toronto for conference showdown

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 27, 2022 2:24 am

Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Philadelphia in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Toronto went 10-6 in Atlantic Division play and 24-17 at home a season ago. The Raptors allowed opponents to score 111.5 points per game and shoot 48.8% from the field last season.

Philadelphia went 6-6 overall and 32-20 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The 76ers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 41.7 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 15.1 on fast breaks.

The teams square off for the 50th time this season. The Raptors won 119-109 in the last meeting on Oct. 26. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 27 points, and Joel Embiid led the with 31 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

76ers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

