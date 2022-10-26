Menu

Canada

Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher attends tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 9:17 pm
Saskatchewan Legislative Building
The Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, Saskatchewan. File / Global News

Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.Colin Thatcher says he was invited by a member of the Saskatchewan Party government.

Read more: Saskatchewan throne speech keys in on provincial autonomy and economic growth

He says MLA Lyle Stewart is a very good friend and he was happy to accept the invitation.Thatcher, who wore a blazer and bolo tie, was seated next to a provincial police chief as Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty delivered the speech focused on cracking down on crime and making Saskatchewan residents feel safe.

Trending Now

Read more: SLGA retails not considered ‘core businesses’ by Saskatchewan government

Thatcher spent more than two decades in prison for first-degree murder in the 1983 slaying of his ex-wife — a crime he has always denied.When asked if thinks the government needs tougher crime measures, Thatcher laughed and said “enough” before walking away from reporters.

Throne SpeechLyle StewartSaskatchewan Throne SpeechTough on Crimecolin thatcherSask Party MLAwife killer
© 2022 The Canadian Press

