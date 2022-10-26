Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher attends tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.



Colin Thatcher says he was invited by a member of the Saskatchewan Party government.

He says MLA Lyle Stewart is a very good friend and he was happy to accept the invitation.



Thatcher, who wore a blazer and bolo tie, was seated next to a provincial police chief as Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirasty delivered the speech focused on cracking down on crime and making Saskatchewan residents feel safe.

Thatcher spent more than two decades in prison for first-degree murder in the 1983 slaying of his ex-wife — a crime he has always denied.



When asked if thinks the government needs tougher crime measures, Thatcher laughed and said “enough” before walking away from reporters.