Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Toronto’s SickKids Hospital seeing ‘high and increasing’ patient volumes

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 9:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Prescriptions now required for children’s medication says SickKids, due to nationwide supply shortages'
Prescriptions now required for children’s medication says SickKids, due to nationwide supply shortages
RELATED: Pain and fever medication for kids will now only be available with a prescription, according to SickKids hospital. Brittany Rosen has more – Aug 16, 2022

The number of patients at Toronto’s SickKids Hospital is unusually high and continues to grow, according to officials.

A spokesperson for SickKids told Global News that patient volumes at the hospital’s emergency department were “unseasonably high and are increasing.”

The hospital said staffing challenges persist, while non-COVID illness were also increasingly common.

Read more: Respiratory illness, dropped masks, worker shortage, factors in Ontario kids’ hospital waits

In a typical October, SickKids plans for between 220 and 230 patients in its emergency department over a 24-hour period. In 2022, the hospital has seen more than 300 visits in a 24-hour period on some October days.

Trending Now

In an attempt to reduce visits and control patient volume, the hospital is asking families to use its virtual urgent care program.

Story continues below advertisement

“Before families visit our ED, we encourage them to contact their primary care provider to see what options are available,” the spokesperson said.

COVID-19Emergency RoomSickKidsSickKids HospitalToronto children's hospitalOntario illnessSick kids Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers