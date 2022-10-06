Respiratory illness, dropped masks, worker shortage, factors in Ontario kids’ hospital waits

Send this page to someone via email

Pediatric health-care providers say high rates of respiratory illness, dropped public health measures and worker shortages are some of the factors behind unusually long wait times being seen at children’s hospitals in Ontario.

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children has warned patients this week to prepare for longer-than-normal wait times at its emergency room, a week after the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario shared a similar message.

University of Toronto pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Anna Banerji says she and her colleagues have seen a lot of respiratory illness since children have returned to school.

She says the surge was anticipated after Ontario dropped mask requirements in schools with many children not yet vaccinated against COVID-19, and says she expects more children will fall ill during the upcoming flu and cold season.

Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario president Alex Munter spoke to a federal health committee last week, noting that last month was the busiest September on record since the Ottawa hospital opened.

He says long wait times are partly due to the high number of patients with respiratory illnesses as well a shortage of health-care workers, and noted that the hospital has had to cancel surgeries and diagnostic procedures due to a lack of beds.