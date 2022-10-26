Calgary first responders promote Halloween safety

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Calgary families are looking forward to their first full-scale Halloween since 2019, after disruptions to normal celebrations of the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary first responders are joining together to help make sure it’s a safe night for everyone.

The Calgary Police Service, EMS and the Calgary Fire Department are among the organizations participating in the annual Partners for Safety effort that takes place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31

The first responders will be out throughout the city supporting families on what’s expected to be a busy night, as more people head out trick-or-treating as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

“We have excited kids running from house to house and we want to make sure that while they’re crossing roadways that they’re doing that safely, and watching for vehicles and traffic, and that the motorists are doing the same,” Calgary police Staff Sgt. Rob Patterson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have to be ready for those kids to dart out in front of the road.”

Patterson was participating in a news conference on Wednesday at Calgary’s Heritage Park.

Read more: Calgary oilpatch veteran responds to industry downturn with Halloween food drive

Also at the event outlining the Partners for Safety effort was 11-year-old Brody Quinn, Calgary’s Junior Fire Chief for 2022.

“Make sure, when your kids are trick-or-treating, they always have flashlights,” Quinn said.

Halloween safety was also on the minds of staff and shoppers at The Costume Shoppe, a busy place Wednesday as many people picked out their costumes for the big night.

“Make sure they’re not going to trip on the costume,” The Costume Shoppe’s Ryan Schoel said. “Another thing is, don’t make them dress completely in black. Obviously, you want them to be seen.”

Shopper Adrienne Viala, whose two children will be trick-or-treating, says she always tries to think of safety at Halloween.

“When you’re thinking about wearing a big mask, that looks neat, but is obviously not great for visibility,” Viala said. “Incorporating lights, if you can, into their costumes — the flashing light necklaces, those are great.”

Story continues below advertisement