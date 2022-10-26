Winnipeg martial arts instructor charged with sexually assaulting teen student

Send this page to someone via email

A martial arts instructor in Winnipeg has been charged with sexual assaulting a teenaged student.

Officers with the child abuse unit began investigating in July.

The teenaged student told police on more than one occasion the accused instructor touched them in an unwanted and sexual manner before class, and tried to kiss them on another occasion, police said in a Wednesday release.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between May and July of this year.

Police say investigators have since found previous grooming incidents with the same alleged victim through electronic communication.

Police are not releasing the student’s age and gender, or the location of the alleged assaults, to protect the victim’s identity.

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault. He has been released with Crown-imposed conditions.

Police say anyone who would like to speak to an investigator can call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296. Additional support resources include the WPS victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

