Crime

Winnipeg martial arts instructor charged with sexually assaulting teen student

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 6:14 pm
Winnipeg police have charged a city martial arts instructor with sexually assaulting a teenaged student. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have charged a city martial arts instructor with sexually assaulting a teenaged student. Shane Gibson/Global News

A martial arts instructor in Winnipeg has been charged with sexual assaulting a teenaged student.

Officers with the child abuse unit began investigating in July.

Read more: Winnipeg football community shocked, angered after coach charged with sexual assault

The teenaged student told police on more than one occasion the accused instructor touched them in an unwanted and sexual manner before class, and tried to kiss them on another occasion, police said in a Wednesday release.

The incidents are alleged to have happened between May and July of this year.

Disgraced former high school football coach faces 6 more sex charges, Winnipeg police say

Police say investigators have since found previous grooming incidents with the same alleged victim through electronic communication.

Trending Now
Police are not releasing the student’s age and gender, or the location of the alleged assaults, to protect the victim’s identity.

Read more: Winnipeg man in custody as police investigate sexual assault of girl, 12

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault. He has been released with Crown-imposed conditions.

Police say anyone who would like to speak to an investigator can call the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296. Additional support resources include the WPS victim services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.

 

