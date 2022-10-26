Menu

Canada

N.S. Court of Appeal rules injunction on COVID protest shouldn’t have been granted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 5:06 pm
Click to play video: 'CCLA calls feds’ use of Emergencies Act during trucker protests ‘unlawful,’ ‘unconstitutional’'
CCLA calls feds’ use of Emergencies Act during trucker protests ‘unlawful,’ ‘unconstitutional’
Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) lawyer Cara Zweibel called the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act in February 2022 amid the trucker protests "unlawful" and "unconstitutional." “The protests needed to be addressed. But the government also had an obligation to comply with the law and use emergency powers as a truly last resort," Zweibel said. – Oct 12, 2022

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has ruled a lower court judge went too far last year when he banned protests against COVID-19 measures at a hearing that proceeded without the protesters present.

The original sweeping court order was granted by provincial Supreme Court Justice Scott Norton on May 14, 2021, the day before three outdoor gatherings were planned to protest public health restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

The judge effectively banned public gatherings planned for the next day, basing the decision on evidence from the province’s chief medical officer of health that the outdoor gatherings would spread COVID-19.

Read more: Canadian Civil Liberties Association challenging Nova Scotia COVID-19 protest ban

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, represented by lawyer Nasha Nijhawan, later appealed the order, arguing it was too broad and allowing it to stand would be a violation of Charter rights.

Story continues below advertisement

A panel of three Appeal Court judges unanimously sided with the civil liberties group, ruling today that Norton was wrong to grant the ban without opponents being able to attend the hearing.

In his written reasons, Justice Joel Fichaud noted that while not all the potential protesters’ names were known, some could have been notified by the province about the hearing.

The attorney general had named Amy Brown, Tasha Everett, Dena Churchill, the group Freedom Nova Scotia, and “John Doe” and “Jane Doe” in their application to stop the protests. Fichaud wrote there were a number of ways to the known organizers, ranging from Facebook Messenger to cell phones.

Trending Now

“The ‘notice’ need not be personal service,” says the decision, citing earlier cases that found “any notice is better than none,”
and suggesting it may have been possible to simply telephone the parties known to be organizing the events in question.

Read more: Nova Scotia injunction blocking protests ‘unjustifiable’ limit on expression: CCLA

Fichaud also wrote that the injunction granted under these circumstances should have been for a limited time, which didn’t occur.

“The attorney general widened the injunction’s requested scope to include everyone in Nova Scotia gathered for any purpose. The judge didn’t address whether the evidence satisfied the criteria for an injunction of that unlimited breadth,” Fichaud wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Peter Bryson said that because the opponents weren’t present, arguments about potential Charter violations of the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression weren’t heard or scheduled to be heard.

Justice Duncan Beveridge said all three Appeal Court judges agree the lower court judge “erred by not considering the impact on Charter rights” of issuing the injunction.

Read more: Nova Scotia judge issues temporary injunction to stop weekend anti-mask rallies

Cara Zwibel, a spokesperson for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said in an email that the decision is a “a strong signal to governments and courts across Canada that the Charter cannot be ignored when responding to urgent public policy issues.”

Premier Tim Houston said Wednesday that it’s too early to say whether the government will appeal the court’s ruling. However, Houston wasn’t critical of the actions of the former Liberal government, which sought the injunction.

“At that point in time, governments had a collective responsibility to keep people safe, and I know that’s what the intention of the government was,” Houston said at the legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

— With files from Keith Doucette in Halifax

COVID-19 Restrictionsdr. robert strangRobert StrangCanadian Civil Liberties AssociationCOVID-19 protestcovid-19 protestsCCLADr. StrangCOVID-19 restrictions protestantivax protests
© 2022 The Canadian Press

