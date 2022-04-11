Canadian Civil Liberties Association challenging Nova Scotia COVID-19 protest ban

Send this page to someone via email

A national civil rights group is before the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal today challenging an order from last spring that banned protests against COVID-19 health restrictions.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is appealing a court order granted to the provincial government in May 2021 that sought to prevent a protest from taking place during a COVID-19 wave.

The injunction banning protests was rescinded a couple weeks later when the government said it was no longer needed.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge refused to hear the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s challenge to the injunction in June 2021.

Justice James Chipman ruled at the time that a challenge to the original court order was moot because the injunction had been lifted.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Associations says it is before the Court of Appeal today to protect the rights of Canadians to protest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.