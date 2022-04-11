Menu

Canada

Canadian Civil Liberties Association challenging Nova Scotia COVID-19 protest ban

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2022 12:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia introduces legislation to create ‘bubble zone’ outside hospitals from COVID protesters protesters' Nova Scotia introduces legislation to create ‘bubble zone’ outside hospitals from COVID protesters protesters
Nova Scotia is introducing legislation to protect health-care providers and patients from protests held outside health-care facilities. Jesse Thomas reports. – Oct 14, 2021

A national civil rights group is before the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal today challenging an order from last spring that banned protests against COVID-19 health restrictions.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is appealing a court order granted to the provincial government in May 2021 that sought to prevent a protest from taking place during a COVID-19 wave.

The injunction banning protests was rescinded a couple weeks later when the government said it was no longer needed.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge refused to hear the Canadian Civil Liberties Association’s challenge to the injunction in June 2021.

Justice James Chipman ruled at the time that a challenge to the original court order was moot because the injunction had been lifted.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Associations says it is before the Court of Appeal today to protect the rights of Canadians to protest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
