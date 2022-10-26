33-year-old man charged with sexual assault on Halifax trail

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with what police say was a sexual assault at a Halifax trail.

Halifax Regional Police said they received a report just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday that a sexual assault had taken place “a short time earlier” around the Belchers Marsh Park trails.

“A man approached a woman who was walking on the trail and touched her in a sexual manner. The man was not known to the woman,” police said in a release.

A suspect was arrested not too far away.

The man will be appearing at Halifax Provincial Court to face one charge of sexual assault.