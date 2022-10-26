Menu

Crime

Police seek discarded clothing from fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 11:34 am
Brantford Police are seeking discarded clothes they believe are connected with a suspect in a fatal stabbing in the city. View image in full screen
Brantford Police are seeking discarded clothes they believe are connected with a suspect in a fatal stabbing in the city. Brantford Police

Homicide investigators in Brantford, Ont. are seeking help from the public in finding discarded evidence connected with fatal stabbing on Saturday morning.

Brantford Police say a hooded coat, zippered sweatshirt and black baseball cap are items they believe a suspect discarded after an assault on a man near Cayuga Street around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The accused departed the area of Superior Street and Cayuga Street on foot and was later arrested in the area of Park Road and Chatham Street,” police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

“It is believed that the accused may have travelled along the Shallow Creek Trail and Glebe Farm Trail areas.”

Investigators have released security camera images of what they believe is the suspect wearing the items prior to discarding them.

Read more: Woman, teen girl face charges in weekend shooting inside downtown Hamilton residence

They describe the items as:

  • Coat: dark-coloured, with a hood and a camouflage-style pattern on the rear
  • Sweatshirt: light-coloured, checkered, zippered sweatshirt with a hood
  • Hat: black baseball hat / beanie style headwear

Police are asking residents who live in the nearby area to be on the lookout for the items in and around their properties.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers.

