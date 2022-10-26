Police seek discarded clothing from fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators in Brantford, Ont. are seeking help from the public in finding discarded evidence connected with fatal stabbing on Saturday morning.

Brantford Police say a hooded coat, zippered sweatshirt and black baseball cap are items they believe a suspect discarded after an assault on a man near Cayuga Street around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The accused departed the area of Superior Street and Cayuga Street on foot and was later arrested in the area of Park Road and Chatham Street,” police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

Officers seek public assistance to locate discarded clothing items linked to ongoing homicide investigation in the area of Shallow Creek Trail and Glebe Farm Trail. If found, DO NOT TOUCH – call BPS at 519-756-7050. More info here:https://t.co/S4iF7rdYLp pic.twitter.com/hefN3JM83d — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) October 25, 2022

“It is believed that the accused may have travelled along the Shallow Creek Trail and Glebe Farm Trail areas.”

Investigators have released security camera images of what they believe is the suspect wearing the items prior to discarding them.

They describe the items as:

Coat: dark-coloured, with a hood and a camouflage-style pattern on the rear

Sweatshirt: light-coloured, checkered, zippered sweatshirt with a hood

Hat: black baseball hat / beanie style headwear

Police are asking residents who live in the nearby area to be on the lookout for the items in and around their properties.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers.