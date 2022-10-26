Menu

Canada

Kingston-area hospital hopes homecoming weekend doesn’t strain capacity

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 9:19 am
Kingston Health Sciences Centre is asking those going to University District parties this weekend to reconsider. View image in full screen
Kingston Health Sciences Centre is asking those going to University District parties this weekend to reconsider. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

If the first weekend of the so-called “faux-coming” in Kingston was any indication, this weekend’s actual homecoming is sure to be a busy one for police, bylaw officers and paramedics.

Officials with Kingston Health Sciences Centre are worried they’ll be dealing with an extra workload, too.

The hospital is asking anyone thinking of attending unsanctioned street parties to reconsider their plans about putting a strain on hospital resources.

“I think we need to have a serious discussion as a community about the impact these large unsanctioned events, that are no longer just limited to Homecoming weekend, are having on our hospital,” said Dr. David Pichora, KHSC president and CEO.

“Large street parties like we see during Homecoming weekend now take place multiple times per year and are putting an extreme strain on an already overburdened healthcare system.”

The hospital said it received an additional 15 patients in its emergency department as a result of the University District parties, which it said required much more complex care than is typically needed.

“It’s really concerning that the patients who arrived required such resource-intensive care,” Dr. Pichora said. Patients, he said, needed treatment “not only as a result of substance abuse but also with serious injuries, including broken bones and severe lacerations.”

“We’re also seeing growing reports the last few years of dangerous behaviour exhibited during these events including intoxicated individuals climbing roofs and hydro poles, throwing bottles at first responders and additional instances of violence such as stabbings, shootings, and assaults.”

KHSC said it has put plans in place in preparation for this weekend, including opening additional care areas and bringing in extra nurses, doctors, registration staff, security and housekeeping, among many other roles.

