Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Senior police officers to continue testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 6:17 am
Click to play video: 'Interim Ottawa police chief: Force learned lessons from convoy protests'
Interim Ottawa police chief: Force learned lessons from convoy protests
WATCH: Interim Ottawa police chief: Force learned lessons from convoy protests

Senior police members are to continue their testimony Wednesday morning at the federal inquiry into the government’s use of the Emergencies Act.

Supt. Robert Bernier, who oversaw the Ottawa police command centre for a portion of the “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in February, said he would have carried out a preplanned police operation even if the law had not been invoked.

Read more: Foreign ‘adversaries’ may have leveraged ‘freedom movement’ to advance agendas: memo

He also said he didn’t need the federal government to compel truck drivers to remove vehicles that were in the downtown core, because police had already assembled 34 tow trucks with willing drivers.

But Bernier also told the commission during an interview that the emergency declaration may have convinced protesters to stay away from downtown Ottawa and be more compliant with police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario files court documents to stop Doug Ford testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry

During the convoy, Ottawa police said one of their limitations to bring the protests to an end was an unwillingness of tow truck drivers to help move hundreds of vehicles blocking the streets around Parliament Hill.

The Emergencies Act, which was invoked on Feb. 14, granted temporary and extraordinary powers to police and governments to end the demonstrations, allowing police and city officials to commandeer tow trucks to move big rigs and other vehicles.

Click to play video: 'RCMP boss suggests use of Emergencies Act premature'
RCMP boss suggests use of Emergencies Act premature
Canada NewsFreedom ConvoyEmergencies ActOttawa protestsEmergencies Act inquiryconvoy to ottawa 2022freedom convoy protestsPublic Order Emergency Commissionfreedom convoy police responseOttawa protests 2022Ottawa protests police response
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers