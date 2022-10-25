Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

2-alarm fire breaks out at Vancouver Street Church previously targeted by arson

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 5:02 pm
Crews attend to a two-alarm fire at the shuttered Street Church on East Hastings Street on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews attend to a two-alarm fire at the shuttered Street Church on East Hastings Street on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services

Vancouver firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Downtown Eastside building that has been the site of three recent blazes.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says it was called to the the former Vancouver Street Church at 169 East Hastings Street around noon, to reports of smoke coming from the building.

Read more: Church, adjacent building destroyed in downtown Vancouver fire

Story continues below advertisement

Crews closed the street to traffic between Main and Columbia streets, and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Trending Now

Officials have yet to report any injuries or missing people.

The Vancouver Street Church was founded in 1993. It provided outreach services to community members.

Click to play video: 'Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church, police say'
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church, police say

The building was boarded up at the time of Tuesday’s fire, owing to another fire in July.

Read more: Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church, police say

That fire injured one person and gutted the Street Church and an adjacent two-storey building, but crews were able to stop the flames from spreading into the adjacent and also-shuttered Balmoral Hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

The July fire, which official said started in the back of the building, is being investigated as an arson.

FireDowntown EastsideVancouver firetwo-alarm fire2-alarm fireDowntown Eastside fireVancouver Street Churchstreet church firevancouver street church fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers