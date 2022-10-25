2-alarm fire breaks out at Vancouver Street Church previously targeted by arson

Vancouver firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a Downtown Eastside building that has been the site of three recent blazes.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says it was called to the the former Vancouver Street Church at 169 East Hastings Street around noon, to reports of smoke coming from the building.
Read more: Church, adjacent building destroyed in downtown Vancouver fire
Crews closed the street to traffic between Main and Columbia streets, and urged drivers to avoid the area.
Officials have yet to report any injuries or missing people.
The Vancouver Street Church was founded in 1993. It provided outreach services to community members.
The building was boarded up at the time of Tuesday’s fire, owing to another fire in July.
That fire injured one person and gutted the Street Church and an adjacent two-storey building, but crews were able to stop the flames from spreading into the adjacent and also-shuttered Balmoral Hotel.
The July fire, which official said started in the back of the building, is being investigated as an arson.
