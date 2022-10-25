Menu

Crime

Husband and wife from Guelph had their vehicles stolen the same night: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 25, 2022 2:47 pm
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph couple had their vehicles stolen in separate incidents on the same night.

A man notified Guelph Police Service early Tuesday morning about his 2012 black Mercedes-Benz coupe that had been parked in a parking lot at his workplace on Massey Rd. around 1:20 a.m.

Twenty minutes later, the same man reported another stolen vehicle to police.

He told them that he called his wife to pick him up but found out that her 2014 white Infiniti was stolen from their home in the Farley Dr./Clairfield Dr. area.

Read more: Guelph police recover pick-up truck reported stolen from another jurisdiction

Investigators learned that a pair of keys to the Infiniti were left inside the Mercedes.

Story continues below advertisement

They are looking for the two cars and suspects.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7516 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

