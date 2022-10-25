Man arrested after threatening security with hammer: London, Ont. police

London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested after an alleged robbery in the north end.
Police say around 8:50 a.m. Monday, a man went into a business in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North.
Read more: London, Ont. man accused of kissing man, teenage girls in south end incidents
He reportedly concealed several items in a cart and left the store without paying.
The man was approached by security outside the store. Police say he reportedly took out a hammer and made threats toward security before fleeing on a bicycle.
No injuries were reported.
Police arrested the man nearby and all stolen items were recovered.
A 45-year-old London man has been charged with one count of robbery.
He’s been released from custody and is set to appear in court on Dec. 5.
Comments