Canada

Man arrested after threatening security with hammer: London, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 25, 2022 11:54 am
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested after an alleged robbery in the north end.

Police say around 8:50 a.m. Monday, a man went into a business in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North.

He reportedly concealed several items in a cart and left the store without paying.

The man was approached by security outside the store. Police say he reportedly took out a hammer and made threats toward security before fleeing on a bicycle.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the man nearby and all stolen items were recovered.

A 45-year-old London man has been charged with one count of robbery.

He’s been released from custody and is set to appear in court on Dec. 5.

