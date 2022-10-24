London, Ont. man accused of kissing man, teenage girls in south end incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old London, Ont. man is facing multiple charges of sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with a series of incidents on Sunday in the city’s south end.

In the first incident, police say two young girls were approached by an unknown man with a dog as they walked along the south side of White Oaks Mall around 5:30 p.m.

It’s alleged that the man kissed the girls’ hands and then kissed one on the face before the two pulled away from the man and walked away. The incident was observed by a witness who contacted police, officials said.

Minutes later, police allege the same man approached an adult male on Jalna Boulevard and engaged in a conversation with the man and proceeded to kiss him. The male walked away from the suspect, police said.

Shortly after, around 5:35 p.m., police allege that the suspect was seen speaking with two teenage girls on Jalna and proceeded to kiss their hands.

Officers arrived and took the man into custody while he was still with the two girls, police said.

No victims sustained physical injuries, and all were unknown to the man.

The accused, a 55-year-old London resident, faces five counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.