Here are the London, Ont. homes frightening the Forest City for Halloween 2022

The spooky season has arrived, which means 980 CFPL’s annual Halloween house map is back for another year.

London-area residents have been decking out their yards with ghoulish goodies and spine-tingling sights, and 980 CFPL has compiled all of them onto one handy map, complete with photos and descriptions.

Some of the Halloween haunts are for a good cause, including a home on Aponi Crescent in support of the CMHA Thames Valley, and a haunted manor on Cranbrook Road raising funds for the Humane Society of London and Middlesex.

Know of a haunted display or house that isn’t included on our map? Email us at news@980cfpl.ca with the address, a photo or two, and a description.

Happy Halloween!

Click here to see the map in full screen!