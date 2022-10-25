Elora, Ont. man dead after industrial accident in Guelph: police

Police say an Elora man died following an industrial accident at a construction site in Guelph.
Officers were called to the area of Gordon Street and Clair Road just before 9 a.m. on Monday.
They said a small excavator had tipped over, ejecting the operator and trapping him under the machine.
The victim, a 49-year-old Elora man, was removed from under the excavator but efforts to revive him were not successful.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police said the Ministry of Labour is now investigating.
