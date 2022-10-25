Menu

Crime

Elora, Ont. man dead after industrial accident in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 11:48 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police say a small excavator had reportedly tipped over, ejecting the operator and trapping him under the machine. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police say an Elora man died following an industrial accident at a construction site in Guelph.

Officers were called to the area of Gordon Street and Clair Road just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

They said a small excavator had tipped over, ejecting the operator and trapping him under the machine.

The victim, a 49-year-old Elora man, was removed from under the excavator but efforts to revive him were not successful.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the Ministry of Labour is now investigating.

