Weather

Heavy snowfall in forecast for Highway 3: Environment Canada

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 12:11 pm
FILE. Snow is expected to fall on Paulson Summit this week. View image in full screen
FILE. Snow is expected to fall on Paulson Summit this week. DriveBC

Motorists are being warned that heavy snowfall is expected on Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass this week.

Environment Canada explained in a special weather statement that a low-pressure centre will offer up moderate to heavy snowfall on the mountain pass beginning late Tuesday evening.

Read more: Trans Canada, Coquihalla highways set to get first snow of the season

Snowfall will be heaviest after midnight, then ease Wednesday morning as the low exits the province.

Around 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast for the highway between  Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and snow levels will hover near 1,200 to 1,500 metres Tuesday evening then fall to 800 to 1,000 m overnight.

Winter tires or chains are required on most B.C. routes from Oct. 1 to April 30, though for some highways, the requirement ends on March 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Routes where winter tires are required are marked with signs, with the province saying the rule will be enforced by police or other enforcement officials. It added that motorists who aren’t in compliance may be turned away and fined.

Driving conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

 

