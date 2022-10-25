Sexual assault trial expected to wrap up for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The sexual assault trial of Major-General Dany Fortin is expected to wrap up Tuesday afternoon after the Crown delivers its closing argument.

Fortin’s lawyer asked Judge Richard Meredith for an acquittal Monday.

Isabel Schurman argued the complainant’s testimony was neither credible nor reliable, even if it was sincere.

Last month, a woman who attended military college with Fortin told the judge-alone trial in Gatineau, Quebec that Fortin assaulted her one night in 1988.

She told the court she recognized the attacker as Fortin without a doubt.

Fortin says he never had physical contact with the woman or entered her room, and that they weren’t close.

His lawyer told the judge there are contradictions between what the complainant told investigators early last year and what she said on the stand last month.

Schurman also pointed out the complainant’s then-boyfriend contradicted her testimony that she told him about the alleged assault right after it happened.