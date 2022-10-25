Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sexual assault trial expected to wrap up for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 10:28 am
Maj.-Gen. Danny Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Maj.-Gen. Danny Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

The sexual assault trial of Major-General Dany Fortin is expected to wrap up Tuesday afternoon after the Crown delivers its closing argument.

Fortin’s lawyer asked Judge Richard Meredith for an acquittal Monday.

Isabel Schurman argued the complainant’s testimony was neither credible nor reliable, even if it was sincere.

Last month, a woman who attended military college with Fortin told the judge-alone trial in Gatineau, Quebec that Fortin assaulted her one night in 1988.

Read more: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s sexual assault trial resumes in Quebec

She told the court she recognized the attacker as Fortin without a doubt.

Trending Now

Fortin says he never had physical contact with the woman or entered her room, and that they weren’t close.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyer told the judge there are contradictions between what the complainant told investigators early last year and what she said on the stand last month.

Schurman also pointed out the complainant’s then-boyfriend contradicted her testimony that she told him about the alleged assault right after it happened.

Click to play video: 'Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault'
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault
Sexual AssaultCanadian Militarysexual misconductGatineauDany FortinDany Fortin trialfortin chargesFortin trialMilitary college
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers