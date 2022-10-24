In-person Diwali celebrations return to B.C. after pandemic hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in three years, British Columbia’s South Asian community is celebrating Diwali in person and without COVID-19 restrictions.

Gurdwaras and Mandirs across the province were busy Monday, as people brought goods and sweets, and lit Diyas, small lamps representing the triumph of light over dark.

“We are so happy because after two years, we are celebrating the Diwali festival in our temple,” said Rakesh Sharma, a priest at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey. “Lots of people come pray.”

Monday marked the first day of Diwali, a five-day festival of light celebrating the victory of good over evil.

It is the largest holiday in South Asia, and celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains.

Key themes of the event include renewal and prosperity, along with the exchange of gifts and sweets.

“Its like a Christmas, family festival. So whole families will come, with new clothes, new ornaments,” explained Dharam S. Panesar, president of the Canadian Ramgarhia Society.

“It’s a festival of happiness you might say.”

In Vancouver, city hall was illuminated in yellow to mark the holiday.

Tonight, City Hall will light up in yellow for Diwali.

On Monday night, the Vancouver Canucks held their annual Diwali night, including the unveiling of a new special warm-up jersey designed by artist Sandeep Johal and performances by Bhangra superstar Jazzy B.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered to mark the start of the holiday at the 19th Annual Diwali Fest at the Vancouver roundhouse community centre.

The celebration featured a variety of sights and sounds from South Asian culture, including performances ranging from classical sitar playing, to bhangra dancing, to bollywood.

There were also plenty of arts and crafts, including henna and a community rangoli painting.