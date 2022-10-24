Menu

Canada

In-person Diwali celebrations return to B.C. after pandemic hiatus

By Simon Little & Christa Dao Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 10:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Diwali celebrations return after pandemic hiatus'
Diwali celebrations return after pandemic hiatus
Diwali festivities are being held in person for the first time in two years. Christa Dao looks at how people are celebrating and the importance of being back together.

For the first time in three years, British Columbia’s South Asian community is celebrating Diwali in person and without COVID-19 restrictions.

Gurdwaras and Mandirs across the province were busy Monday, as people brought goods and sweets, and lit Diyas, small lamps representing the triumph of light over dark.

“We are so happy because after two years, we are celebrating the Diwali festival in our temple,” said Rakesh Sharma, a priest at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey. “Lots of people come pray.”

Read more: Spirits high as Metro Vancouver residents celebrate second Diwali during pandemic

Monday marked the first day of Diwali, a five-day festival of light celebrating the victory of good over evil.

It is the largest holiday in South Asia, and celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains.

Key themes of the event include renewal and prosperity, along with the exchange of gifts and sweets.

“Its like a Christmas, family festival. So whole families will come, with new clothes, new ornaments,” explained Dharam S. Panesar, president of the Canadian Ramgarhia Society.

“It’s a festival of happiness you might say.”

In Vancouver, city hall was illuminated in yellow to mark the holiday.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks host 6th Annual Diwali Night'
Vancouver Canucks host 6th Annual Diwali Night

On Monday night, the Vancouver Canucks held their annual Diwali night, including the unveiling of a new special warm-up jersey designed by artist Sandeep Johal and performances by Bhangra superstar Jazzy B.

On Sunday, hundreds gathered to mark the start of the holiday at the 19th Annual Diwali Fest at the Vancouver roundhouse community centre.

Read more: ‘Do it at home’: B.C. officials urge small gatherings on eve of Diwali

The celebration featured a variety of sights and sounds from South Asian culture, including performances ranging from classical sitar playing, to bhangra dancing, to bollywood.

There were also plenty of arts and crafts, including henna and a community rangoli painting.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

