Heather Watson wins mayoral seat in Douro-Dummer Township

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Heather Watson will lead Douro-Dummer, Ont., over the next four years after being elected the township’s new mayor on Monday night.

Watson, who served as Douro ward councillor the past four years, defeated entrepreneur Jim Coyle, earning 1,501 votes (57.2 per cent) to 1,124 for Coyle (42.8 per cent), according to the township’s unofficial results.

The mayor’s seat was vacant after J. Murray Jones announced he would not be seeking re-election. He is also currently the warden of Peterborough County.

Others elected to council:

Deputy Mayor:

Harold Nelson defeated Marc Trudeau 1,499 votes (59.7 per cent) to 1,010 votes (40.3 per cent). Karl Moher chose not to seek re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

Councillor Ward 1 (Douro ward):

Ray Johnston won with 530 votes (41.8 per cent) over Marie Howran (383 votes, 30.2 per cent) and Mark Porter (356 votes, 28.1 per cent).

Councillor Ward 2 (Dummer ward):

Adam Vervoort defeated incumbent Shelagh Landsmann 703 votes (55.6 per cent) to 561 votes (44.4 per cent).

Councillor-at-large:

Incumbent Tom Watt was acclaimed to the seat.

The township reports 2,669 of 7,230 eligible voters cast a ballot — roughly 37 per cent.