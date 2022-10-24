Cavan-Monaghan elects Matthew Graham mayor over Daryl Bennett; Del Mastro loses council bid

Send this page to someone via email

Two political veterans lost out in their bids to join Cavan-Monaghan Township council on Monday night.

Matthew Graham, who served as deputy mayor, was elected mayor after defeating former Peterborough, Ont., mayor Daryl Bennett. Unofficial results show Graham garnering 2,120 votes (60.2 per cent) to Bennett’s 1,399 votes (39.8 per cent).

The position was open after Scott McFadden decided not to seek re-election. Bennett served as Peterborough’s mayor from 2010 to 2018 (with businesses in the city) but resides in the township.

For deputy mayor, councillor Ryan Huntley earned the position, defeating former Peterborough MP Dean Del Mastro. Huntley received 2,001 votes (57.4 per cent) versus 1,484 for Del Mastro (42.6 per cent). Del Mastro served as a Conservative MP for the region from 2006 to 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2015 he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and four months of house arrest after being found guilty of violating the Canada Elections Act for exceeding spending limits and failing to report them. Del Mastro has also claimed his innocence.

Voter turnout was 3,565 (43.9 per cent) of the eligible 8,117 voters, according to the township.

Others elected to council:

Ward 1 (former North Monaghan)

Nelson Edgerton who received 470 votes to defeat Bob Walsh (307)

Ward 2 (former Cavan)

Gerry Byrne with 464 votes defeated four other candidates including incumbent Bill Shaw:

Janet Heeringa 397 votes

Bill Shaw 193 votes

Valerie Kent 149 votes

Craig Shields 13 votes

Ward 3 (former Millbrook)

Lance Nachoff received 469 votes to be elected over three other candidates:

David Lundrigan 354

Louise Bedford 334

Kathie Lycett 272