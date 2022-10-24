B.C. village selects next mayor in random draw after election-night tie

Send this page to someone via email

The small eastern B.C. community of Canal Flats now knows who its new mayor will be, in a decision that came down to random chance.

The village, located about an hour north of Cranbrook, saw its mayoral race end in a tie on election night.

Candidates Mark Doherty and Doug Mccutcheon each earned 156 votes.

Both candidates agreed that a recount was not necessary in the contest, and met at the provincial courthouse in Invermere on Monday, where a judge picked the winner’s name out of a box.

That draw selected Doherty’s name, making him the community’s new mayor elect.

It’s not the first time in recent memory a B.C. community had to use the random draw technique to settle an election.

In 2018, Peachland’s mayoral race resulted in a tie when Cindy Fortin and Harry Gough each won 804 votes.

In that case, Fortin was elected mayor after her name was drawn from a box.