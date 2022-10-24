Convicted violent sexual offender released from prison, police warn Edmonton public

A known Albertan sexual offender has been released from prison and police are warning the public of his new status.
“Alexandre Passechinikov is a convicted violent sexual offender and the Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community,” read a police news release Monday.
The 37-year-old is living in Edmonton and “has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to some of his victims” while committing the offending acts, police said. He has a “broad range” of victims, police said.
“Passechnikov has victimized a number of adult females within a broad range, from young adults to the elderly, in a sexual manner.”
Police have warned the public before when Passechinikov has been released back into the community in both Calgary and Edmonton.
The offender is subject to a court order and conditions, including:
- He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.
- He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.
- He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without the written approval of his supervisor.
- He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.
- He must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.
Police describe the offender as six feet one inch tall, 200 pounds, and with blue eyes and brown hair.
