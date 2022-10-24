Convicted violent sexual offender released from prison, police warn Edmonton public

Send this page to someone via email

A known Albertan sexual offender has been released from prison and police are warning the public of his new status.

“Alexandre Passechinikov is a convicted violent sexual offender and the Edmonton Police Service has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community,” read a police news release Monday.

The 37-year-old is living in Edmonton and “has been violent in the past, resulting in physical harm to some of his victims” while committing the offending acts, police said. He has a “broad range” of victims, police said.

“Passechnikov has victimized a number of adult females within a broad range, from young adults to the elderly, in a sexual manner.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police have warned the public before when Passechinikov has been released back into the community in both Calgary and Edmonton.

The offender is subject to a court order and conditions, including:

He must live at a residence approved by his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.

He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without the written approval of his supervisor.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant, for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

He must not consume alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances.

Police describe the offender as six feet one inch tall, 200 pounds, and with blue eyes and brown hair.