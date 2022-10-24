Premier Scott Moe lauds Sask. economy in speech to Saskatoon business leaders

See more sharing options

Premier Scott Moe emphasized Saskatchewan’s economic prosperity and role in global energy and food security in a speech to business leaders in Saskatoon today.

Moe spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, saying the province’s resource industry, including potash and uranium are proving essential in Saskatchewan and abroad.

His comments come ahead of Wednesday’s speech from the throne, when the Saskatchewan Party government is to lay out its agenda as it predicts a balanced budget driven by a windfall of resource revenues.

The government plans to introduce legislation ensuring jurisdiction over Saskatchewan’s resources.

Moe aims to increase immigration numbers to remedy the current labour demand.

The upcoming speech is expected to include information about an international trade office in the European Union.