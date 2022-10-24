Menu

Crime

SIU investigating London, Ont. crash that seriously injured 2

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted October 24, 2022 3:12 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after two people sustained serious injuries in a collision Monday morning involving London, Ont. police.

Police said the collision occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of Pond Mills and Commissioners roads involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle struck a tire deflation device that had been deployed by police, causing it to crash with another vehicle.

Trending Now

Read more: 2 injured in early morning shooting: London, Ont. police

Two people, one from each vehicle, were taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle fled on foot and remains at large, police said.

A stretch of Commissioners Road from Frontenac Road to Deveron Crescent remained closed as of early Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the SIU for comment.

