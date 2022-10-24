SIU investigating London, Ont. crash that seriously injured 2

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after two people sustained serious injuries in a collision Monday morning involving London, Ont. police.

Police said the collision occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the area of Pond Mills and Commissioners roads involving an alleged stolen vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle struck a tire deflation device that had been deployed by police, causing it to crash with another vehicle.

Two people, one from each vehicle, were taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle fled on foot and remains at large, police said.

A stretch of Commissioners Road from Frontenac Road to Deveron Crescent remained closed as of early Monday afternoon.

Global News has reached out to the SIU for comment.