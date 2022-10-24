Menu

Crime

Peterborough, Ont., man arrested in connection to multiple bomb threats in Boston area: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 2:24 pm
An extensive police investigation led to the arrest of a Peterborough, Ont., man for making multiple bomb threats in the Boston area, including at the Boston Children's Hospital. View image in full screen
An extensive police investigation led to the arrest of a Peterborough, Ont., man for making multiple bomb threats in the Boston area, including at the Boston Children's Hospital. AP file photo

A Peterborough, Ont., man has been arrested following an investigation into multiple bomb threats made to sites in Boston, Mass.

On Monday, the Peterborough Police Service released details on the investigation which involved the Boston Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Boston Division and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say beginning on Sept. 9, a series of bomb threats transmitted online were made to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with emailing bomb threats across Ontario and Vancouver

Over the next four days, police say bomb threats made online were sent to Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Public Library.

“All of these threats shared similar details and appeared to have originated in Canada based on the findings of Boston Police Department Investigators,” Peterborough police stated.

Boston police contacted the Peterborough Police Service on Sept. 13 after identifying a suspect who was arrested on Sept. 26 following a search executed at the man’s residence.

Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, was charged with 12 counts each of public mischief and false information and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

City police on Monday said he remains in custody awaiting a trial in Canada.

Kimble was twice arrested for bomb threats made in Peterborough and against Pearson International Airport in Toronto, both in 2018.

In November 2020 he was arrested for emailing bomb threats to a number of libraries, schools and hotels across Ontario and in Vancouver.

According to the Peterborough Examiner, in May 2021 he was sentenced to 15 months for his 2020 arrest after pleading guilty to eight counts of intent to convey false messages and one count of public mischief.

Bomb threats prompt evacuations at Walmart, high school in Peel Region
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

