Montreal to host WWE’s Elimination Chamber at Bell Centre in 2023

Are you ready to rumble, Montreal?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is bringing two major events to the Bell Centre this winter.

The two-day extravaganza will begin with Friday Night SmackDown on Feb. 17, 2023. This will be followed by Elimination Chamber the next day.

The move announced Monday comes on the heels of the Canadian live tour, which the WWE described as a success. The organization says Elimination Chamber will mark the “first premium live event to take place in Montreal in 14 years.”

Wrestling fans can opt for a two-day pass, which go on sale to the public on Nov. 18. The WWE will only offer individual tickets for each event starting Dec. 2.

The WWE also has priority passes, which gives spectators more access to the stars and better seating, up for grabs.

More information can be found on its website.