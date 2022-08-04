Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

WWE suspends Ronda Rousey for ‘attacking’ referee at SummerSlam

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 12:13 pm
Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on Sept. 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. View image in full screen
Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on Sept. 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rousey was suspended indefinitely from WWE after she attacked an official following the women's title match at SummerSlam. Getty Images/File

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has fined and indefinitely suspended wrestler Ronda Rousey after she “attacked” an official at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday.

Rousey, 35, lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan in Nashville, Tenn.

According to the WWE, Rousey took issue with referee Dan Engler’s alleged failure to notice her opponent tapping out while he counted the pinfall.

Read more: Unsealed Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard court docs reveal new info, stir online battle

In response, Rousey grabbed the referee by his arm and hurled him over her shoulder and onto the ring’s floor, all the while the crowd at Nissan Stadium went wild. She then used her legs to pin Engler down until another official could separate the pair.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, WWE released a brief statement informing fans of Rousey’s suspension and fine for “an undisclosed amount.”

“Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown,” the company concluded.

The legitimacy of Rousey’s attack and subsequent suspension are unclear — oftentimes, professional wrestling performers will pre-plan an event that will result in a suspension to take time off.

Read more: Brittney Griner found guilty of drug possession, sentenced to 9 years by Russian court

Rousey has, however, openly spoken about the incident on social media, maintaining that the referee unfairly judged the match.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Instagram, Rousey shared three photos from the women’s title match and tagged WWE, writing, “Hey @wwe if you guys could stop screwing me to put over your golden girls at every major ppv that’d be greaaaaaat.”

The wrestling star also retweeted a post from WWE television host Greg Miller, in which Miller wrote that Morgan “won the championship by taking advantage of the situation and retained it by being a cheating coward.”

Read more: Beyoncé to change lyric on ‘Renaissance’ after ‘ableist slur’ accusations

Story continues below advertisement

This is not the first time Rousey has been suspended by WWE.

In June 2018, Rousey was suspended for 30 days after she attacked wrestler Alexa Bliss along with two other WWE referees and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle.

Click to play video: '‘Did you just call me daddy?’: Morning show hosts can’t hold back laughter after on-air mixup' ‘Did you just call me daddy?’: Morning show hosts can’t hold back laughter after on-air mixup
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WWE tagWorld Wrestling Entertainment tagRonda Rousey tagIs Ronda Rousey suspended? tagLiv Morgan tagRonda Rousey attack tagRonda Rousey attacks ref tagRonda Rousey attacks referee tagRonda Rousey suspended tagRonda Rousey suspension tagRonda Rousey update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers