One person is dead following a fatal collision early Sunday morning near Anthony Henday Drive between Rabbit Hill Road and Terwilliger Drive.

Police received the call around 3:40 a.m. Officers are still at the scene as an investigation unfolds.

Police did not provide details on what caused the collision or who was involved.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Police did not provide a timeframe for when the section of Anthony Henday Drive would reopen.

More to come…