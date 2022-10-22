Local landscape company continues to give back to the community

Send this page to someone via email

Creative Roots Landscaping has been locally owned and operated since 1994. They pride themselves on their work and giving back to the community.

They created “The Yard Angel” program, which is aimed at helping some members or organizations in the area renovate their outdoor space at no cost to them.

Sharron Simpson is a board member of the BC Life Builders Rehabilitation Society. She tells Global News the backyard of the Ethel House was in desperate need of some love and attention.

“This is a supportive housing body, and we have a really limited budget. So we sustain the house, we look after our residents but there is not a lot left over for the garden,” said Simpson

The Ethel House is a supportive, independent-living home for residents who suffer from various levels of mental health issues. Simpson reached out to the Landscaping company and asked them for help.

It was a large task but the company and staff were ready to help.

“This Yard Angel project includes excavating and removal of 1000 square feet of weeds, rocks and debris, followed by the installation of soil, turf, crushed rock path, landscape fabric, edging, shrubs and irrigation, said Colette Kinderdyk, co-owner, Creative Roots Landscaping. “We’ve received amazing support from our vendors, Pro Source Irrigation Supply, Lake Country Compost Distributors, and Kelowna Sand and Gravel who generously donated some of the materials required for the project.”

Simpson, says, this is all about the residents’ quality of life and they are so grateful for initiatives like this.

“This is a blessing for us, it’s truly a blessing.”

The renovations on the backyard began bright and early Saturday morning and the “Yard Angels” team says residents will be able to enjoy the finished product by the end of the day.

Markewich says the community has welcomed them with open arms.

“We’re hoping to get a bigger push so that we get more nominations. (We want) more community following around this, so we can get this whole program on more of a routine.”