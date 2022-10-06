Kelowna’s drive-thru breakfast fundraiser returns after three-year hiatus

Send this page to someone via email

One of Kelowna’s most famous fundraisers is back. Residents were up bright and early Thursday morning to grab breakfast in support of the local United Way.

After a three-year hiatus, Maxine DeHart’s drive-thru breakfast has returned to Kelowna’s Ramada Inn.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. Honestly, I look at the cars, I don’t know what to say, I’m so happy. I always worry in the first hour if people are going to come but they always do, they always come out,” said DeHart, founder of the fundraiser.

In 2018, DeHart announced that it would be her last time spearheading the fundraiser, but given all the economic fallout from the pandemic, she felt the need to carry on again in 2022.

“COVID hit, the charities really took a hit and they need the money. Before, things were different – there were a lot of charities, they had money, and people gave every year. It’s different now. COVID has changed our lives and I think it’s going to continue to change our lives,” said.

Cars were lined up for hours to support the fundraiser and all the money raised will be going right back into the community.

“(It) will go to support many charities in this city as well as food security. We’re finding in this time with inflation and high food costs that our food security, our food hubs are seeing families and students who are finding it difficult to make ends meet and this will go a long way to helping them out,” said Michael McKnight, United Way of BC president and chief executive officer.

The funding will also support programs for children and seniors in Kelowna. McKnight says seeing residents come out in full force Thursday morning shows their dedication to helping their neighbours.

“In difficult times, communities show resilience when people come together to help each other and I think this is a really great demonstration of the strength of this community,” McKnight said.

While DeHart has suggested she may stop organizing the breakfast, she admits there’s a good chance she’ll be back.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes. But you know if people keep supporting it, why not do it?”

At least $40,000 was raised Thursday, marking a total of more than $1 million raised in the 21 years of the event.