Construction begins on new mental-health facility in Terrace, B.C.

A new “state-of-the-art” mental-health facility is on its way for patients in northwestern B.C.

Construction for the new Seven Sisters facility has begun in Terrace, that will bring key services to the region, according to the B.C. government.

“The new Seven Sisters will ensure that when people in northwestern B.C. need mental-health support, they get timely, high-quality care close to home, which is crucial to their recovery,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

The new Seven Sisters will be a regional facility that will provide long-term rehabilitation and recovery programs for adults living with serious and persistent mental illness.

The construction is an expansion to the existing facility which will grow to include 25 beds, treatment rooms, meeting spaces and recreational facilities, according to the Ministry of Health.

“When people make the brave decision to reach out for mental-health and substance-use supports, it’s crucial that these supports are available no matter where they live,” said Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“The new Seven Sisters in northwestern B.C. will bring more treatment options to northern communities, adding to the comprehensive and seamless continuum of mental-health and addictions care our government is building for all British Columbians.”

Northern Health is working in collaboration wiht regional First Nations and Indigenous groups to “ensure the new facilities are culturally safe, welcome and relevant,” according to the Ministry of Health.

The construction is part of the Mills Memorial Hospital replacement project, which began in June 2021 and is expected to finish by fall 2024.

The new Seven Sisters facility is expected to be completed in late fall 2023.